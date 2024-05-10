Palisades Park Pictures is launching international sales in Cannes on the live-action monster tale Grendel from The Jim Henson Company, with Jeff Bridges and Dave Bautista among the cast.

Bryan Cranston, Sam Elliott, Thomasin Mckenzie, Aidan Turner And T Bone Burnett will also star in the epic fable about the legendary monster at the heart of the Beowulf epic poem who steps forth to tell his side of the story.

Brian Henson and Vince Raisa are producing for The Jim Henson Company, with Robert D. Krzykowski and Jay Glazer, who together acquired rights in 2020, as well as Dennis Berardi and Jon D. Wagner.

Executive producers are Bridges, John Sayles, Palisades Park CEO Tamara Birkemoe, and Joe Jenckes of Ashland Hill Media Finance.

Palisades Park Pictures are launching international sales and CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group jointly represent rights for North America.

Ashland Hill Media Finance is financing and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (Five Nights at Freddy’s, Where the Wild Things Are, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) will handle the practical creature work and design.