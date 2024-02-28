After paying a reported $25m for North American rights to the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, Paramount has set a December 25 exclusive release, expanding wide on January 17, 2025.

Paramount reportedly paid $25m for North American rights to the feature in early February and is building its stable of musicals or music-related films.

Bob Marley: One Love ranks number one in its second weekend on release in North America and has grossed $71m, while the Mean Girls musical ranked number one for three weekends in January and earned more than $72m.

Michael Gracey, who directed The Greatest Showman and produced Rocketman, directs Better Man, which is purportedly taking an unconventional line in the depiction of Williams’ career, first with the British boy bank Take That, and then as a hugely successful solo artist around the world. Williams plays himself.

Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, and Gracey co-wrote the screenplay and the producers are Paul Currie, Gracey, Coco Xiaolu Ma, Jules Daly, and Craig McMahon.

In other scheduling news, Paramount has set a wide March 14, 2025, release for action title Novocaine, the first film to emerge from FilmNation’s Infrared label starring Jack Quaid from The Boys as a bank executive who cannot feel pain who swings into action when his co-worker is kidnapped during a heist. Robert Olsen and Dan Berk co-direct.

Action comedy Untitled Naked Gun starring Liam Neeson will open on July 18, 2025, and is being directed by Akiva Schaffer; Dakota Fanning genre title Vicious from director Bryan Bertino and Atlas Independent is set for August 8, 2025; Paw Patrol 3 will open on July 31, 2026; and TMNT 2 is set for October 9, 2026.