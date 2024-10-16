Screen has learned that Paramount Pictures has struck a theatrical distribution and marketing partnership with Sony Pictures International in Germany.

The move comes as Paramount is letting go of its theatrical distribution and marketing team in the territory as parent Paramount Global cuts costs, amid wider belt-tightening across Hollywood.

The territory office will remain operational and houses the home entertainment and global content distribution teams. The size of the theatrical distribution and marketing team impacted was unclear at time of writing.

Screen understands the existing Paramount team in the German office will release Smile 2 in the territory this weekend.

The new arrangement with Sony Pictures International starts with the upcoming release of Gladiator II.

As of October 6, total German box office through all distributors was down 16% year on year.

Paramount/Hasbro’s Transformers One has earned approximately $520,000 in Germany since opening last week, while IF grossed $5.1m in early summer to ensure Germany ranked as the family film’s third-highest European territory. A Quiet Place: Day One took $2.7m later in the summer.