A24’s Sundance and Berlin hit Past Lives scored the second highest limited release of the year to date in North America in positive news for the specialty box office sector.

Celine Song’s feature directorial debut opened in four venues on $232,266 from four theatres for a sterling $58,066 per-site average.

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo star in the romantic drama, which chronicles the friendship of Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite in New York many years after their childhood friendship growing up in Seoul is disrupted when Nora’s family relocates to Toronto.

Killer Films and 2AM are the production companies.

Past Lives was the talk of Sundance following its world premiere in Park City and went on to play in Competition in Berlin, where it finished top of Screen’s jury grid.

It is considered likely to be a strong awards season contender later in the year.

The film offered a timely counter-programming to audiences who turned out en masse to see the debut of Spider Man: Across The Spider-Verse, which broke records of its own for Sony and Sony Animation.

A42’s Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix currently ranks as the highest limited debutant of the year on $80,099 from four in a $320,396 April 14-16 opening weekend.