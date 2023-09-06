Patricia Arquette will receive TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the festival’s 48th edition and is the final honouree announced ahead of the TIFF Tribute Awards fundraiser gala on September 10.

The award, presented by Bulgari, recognises “a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact on women throughout their career”. It is inspired by TIFF’s Share Her Journey initiative addressing gender parity in the film industry. Michelle Yeoh was honoured at last year’s Awards.

“Being one of Hollywood’s most audacious talents, Patricia consistently challenges conventions and elevates the discourse on salary equity for women through her influential platform,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

Arquette broke out role in Tony Scott’s True Romance and has starred in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood, David Lynch’s Lost Highway, and Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, David O. Russell’s Flirting With Disaster, Apple TV+ series Severance, and Showtime’s miniseries Escape At Dannemora.

Her feature directorial debut Gonzo Girl starring Willem Dafoe and Camila Morrone premieres at TIFF on September 7 and is based on Cheryl Della Pietra’s semi-autobiographical novel chronicling her time as Hunter S. Thompson’s personal assistant.

The full list of TIFF Tribute honourees appears below:

Pedro Almodóvar, Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media

Patricia Arquette, TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award

Colman Domingo, TIFF Tribute Performer Award

Vicky Krieps, TIFF Tribute Performer Award

*Andy Lau, Special Tribute Award

Spike Lee, TIFF Ebert Director Award

Shawn Levy, Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award

Carolina Markowicz, TIFF Emerging Talent Award

Lukasz Zal, TIFF Variety Artisan Award

*Lau will be honoured at a special presentation on September 15 at Roy Thomson Hall.