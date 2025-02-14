Patrick Wachsberger’s film production and global sales entity 193 has bolstered its executive team and hired industry veterans Wendy Reeds and Ashley Stern.

Reeds is a 35-year financing and international distribution veteran and joins as EVP of sales, having previously spent 16 years at Lionsgate and served as EVP of international sales, overlapping for nearly a decade with Wachsberger, who was chairman of the motion picture group.

She ran Lionsgate’s Asian sales and operations, serving as EVP of content sales & distribution for Celestial Tiger Entertainment, a partnership between Lionsgate, Saban Capital, and Celestial Pictures.

Stern continues her collaboration with Wachsberger and joins as EVP, head of creative affairs. She has worked with Wachsberger since 2019, when she became president of Picture Perfect Federation, the global film and television entity where he served as chairman. Earlier in her career, Stern co-founded and served as president of Federation Entertainment of America, and was head of development at Ensemble Entertainment.

Both executives report directly to Wachsberger. 193, a joint venture with Legendary Entertainment, will develop and produce its own slate and work with third-party producers and financiers, representing global rights for completed films and providing capital and early territory sales activities for early-stage projects.

“Wendy and Ashley are two of the industry’s best and bringing them aboard at this juncture makes me even more confident about what 193 can achieve,” said Wachsberger. “There is an exceptional opportunity for 193 in the global production and sales marketplace to create an industry-leading slate of premium films for audiences all over the world.”