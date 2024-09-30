Production on the Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy is underway in the UK.

Filming is set to take place at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham and around the West Midlands, according to Steven Knight.

The project is being made for Netflix, with Tom Harper directing from a screenplay by Knight, who created the original BBC series.

Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, while further cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth.

Knight and Murphy are producing alongside Patrick Holland and Guy Heeley. The feature is being made in association with BBC Film with executive producers including Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Caryn Mandabach and Andrew Warren.

Plot details are currently under wraps but the film is understood to be set during World War II and follows on from the Peaky Blinders series which centred around a gangster family in 1900s Birmingham.