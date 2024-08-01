Piece By Piece, an animated feature depicting the life of music star Pharrell Williams through LEGO figures, will close the 68th BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 9-20) in its UK premiere on Sunday, October 20.

Piece By Piece will have its international premiere prior to LFF at Toronto Film Festival in September. A world premiere has not yet been confirmed, and could be at either Telluride or Venice film festivals.

The film will play simultaneously in LFF’s nine partner venues on October 20, including Broadway Cinema in Nottingham, Chapter in Cardiff, Glasgow Film Theatre, HOME in Manchester, MAC in Birmingham, Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast, Showroom Cinema in Sheffield, Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle and Watershed in Bristol.

Universal will release the film in UK cinemas on November 8.

Directed by 20 Feet From Stardom filmmaker Morgan Neville, Piece By Piece charts Williams’ life and career from his childhood in Virginia Beach, through producing The Neptunes and performing in N.E.R.D., to becoming one of the most successful pop artists of the 21st century.

The animated feature has a star-studded cast all rendered in LEGO, including Williams, Jay-Z, Missy Elliot, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg. Williams and Neville are confirmed to attend the LFF premiere.

“The BFI London Film Festival has been supportive of my career for a long time, with my first time screening there being over twenty years ago,” said Neville.

“In telling the story of Pharrell Williams, entirely in LEGO, acclaimed documentarian Morgan Neville brings a sense of wonder to this story that matches the creativity and verve of his subject,” said LFF director Kristy Matheson.

The 68th LFF will open on October 9 with the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s Blitz. The full programme will be unveiled on September 4.