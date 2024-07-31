Lisa Nandy has told culture industry leaders that the new government will “have your back”, in her first major speech since becoming UK culture secretary earlier this month.

Speaking in Manchester today (Wednesday, July 31), Nandy addressed representatives of more than 150 organisations, including Warner Bros, Amazon, BBC, Paramount, Sky and Channel 4; as well as representatives from the sports, tourism and media sectors.

Nandy emphasised the social and economic potential of Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) sectors.

“This is the spirit of our new government,” said the secretary. “I hope you can see and feel it already through our partnerships with our mayors, councils, businesses and charities to put rocket boosters under our growing industries – film and theatre, TV, fashion, video games, heritage and tourism – to take the brakes off the economy, create opportunity for every child and export our incredible talent to the world.

“And through my drive to ensure the public appointments we make truly reflect our country in all its glorious diversity. Not to fulfil a quota, but to ensure that our government draws on the creative might of all of our people.”

Nandy was appointed culture secretary on July 5, the day Labour won a landslide in the general election. The following week she pledged to end the “divisive” culture wars that have afflicted UK society. Her comments today expanded on the role she sees for culture in the country.

“It is our ambition that we will face a self-confident country, at ease with itself, where all our people see themselves in the story we tell ourselves about ourselves as a nation – and our contribution is seen and valued,” said Nandy.

“And my message to each and every one of you is that if you share that belief in our country. If you have that zest. If you want to challenge us and are willing to be challenged in turn.

“Then I promise you that we will walk alongside you. We will have your back. And we will give voice to the country many of us have believed in all our lifetime but never quite yet seen.”

Responding to the speech, Chris Bird, managing director for Prime Video UK, commented: “The creative industries are driving material long-term growth, creating and developing exciting and fulfilling careers, and we look forward to partnering with the Government to continue this growth and fuel the ambitions for the next generation of UK creatives.”

Andrew Georgiou, president and managing director, Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, added: “Warner Bros. Discovery has a proud UK heritage – present for over 90 years, with a significant employee base which extends North to South across five cities. The UK is our biggest base outside of the US and, in our view, one of the best places in the world to do business.

“We remain committed to the UK and our ambition to grow and strengthen our sector. It is only in partnership that we can continue to make standout British content, support and develop British creatives, and bring the British public access to the best in film, TV, gaming, streaming, news, sport and more. We look forward to a continued and productive relationship between Government and the industry.”

The event was held at Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum, which DCMS says is a statement of its intent to widen opportunity outside of London.