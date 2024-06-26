UK cinema chain Picturehouse Cinemas has confirmed the closures of three London sites, Fulham Road, Stratford East and Bromley Picturehouse, citing high operational costs and struggling ticket sales.

Fulham Road will close as of July 12, Stratford East Picturehouse on July 29 and Bromley Picturehouse on August 2.

Picturehouse said in a statement: “We’ve made the difficult decision to close Fulham Road, Stratford East and Bromley Picturehouse this summer. Each are beloved cinemas but increasing operational costs and declining admissions at these venues have left us with no other choice.

“Picturehouse Members will be contacted directly about the remaining time on their memberships in the coming days.

“We’d like to thank our hard-working teams and our loyal customers for their support over the years. Picturehouse Cinemas has opened three new cinemas over the past six months in Ealing, Chester and Epsom, and remains committed to growth.”

In February, Picturehouse also pulled out of operating Ashford Picturehouse in Kent, which the local council has taken over.

The closures come amid tough times for Picturehouse owner Cineworld, as it reportedly works with advisors on a strategic review that could lead to the disposal of its UK sites. It is unclear if Picturehouse will be part of this auction.

Cineworld emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US last summer with former Cinepolis exec Eduardo Acuna taking over as CEO.

Picturehouse did not comment on whether there would be any further closures.