Pinnacle Peak Pictures is preparing to launch worldwide sales at EFM next week on thriller A Line Of Fire starring David A.R. White from the God’s Not Dead franchise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jason Patric, Scott Baio, and Samantha Lockwood.

The first production from Panoramic Pictures centres on Jack “Cash” Conry, a former FBI operative who left the Bureau after the death of his wife to dedicate himself to his two daughters.

Despite a fulfilling life at home, Conry considers returning to work and the decision is made for him when his old partner’s niece calls asking for help, plunging Conry back into a world of danger, corruption and intrigue.

Matt Shapira directed the film, which shot in Los Angeles and Miami, and Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez, Matt Shapira, and White served as producers.

Gooding Jr.’s credits include Jerry Maguire, Pearl Harbor, and American Crime Story, while Patric has starred in Speed 2: Cruise Control, The Lost Boys, and My Sister’s Keeper.

Baio broke out in the television smash Happy Days and his feature credits include God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust. Lockwood has starred in Hawaii 5-0 and CSI: NY.

Pinnacle Peak Pictures vice president of international sales and distribution Ron Gell will screen A Line Of Fire to buyers in Berlin.