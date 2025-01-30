Berlin-based Pluto Film has acquired Anna Koch and Julia Lemke’s documentary Circusboy (Zirkuskind) which will have its world premiere in the Generation Kplus line-up at next month’s Berlinale.

Circusboy follows the story of an 11-year-old boy growing up in a circus environment who loves to spend time with his 80-year-old great-grandfather.

The production, which is the directors’ second collaboration with Berlin-based Flare Film after their 2020 debut Glitter & Dust, is the first documentary to be made as part of “The Special Children’s Film” initiative supported by German public broadcasters, film funders and trade associations.

Pluto Film has put more emphasis on family entertainment titles in its line-up in recent years, with Circusboy joining titles including Radivoje Andrić’s How I Learned To Fly (2022) and Soleen Yusef’s award-winning Winners which was the opening film in the Generation Kplus section at last year’s Berlin.

“We’ve established strong relationships with distributors who appreciate high-quality family films that balance entertainment with sensitivity,” Daniela Cölle, head of acquisitions at Pluto Film, explained. “Circusboy aligns perfectly with their expectations – we were immediately captivated by this heartwarming film.”

This latest acquisition also marks Pluto Film’s strategic move into the distribution of documentary series since Circusboy will also be available to buyers as a 4x25’ documentary series.

“Expanding into documentary series is a natural evolution for us,” Cölle said. “In today’s complex world, we need thoughtful, in-depth explorations of reality, which is why documentary content is experiencing unprecedented demand.”

The documentary series slate also includes eight-part series The Underground Railway, which examines the historical and contemporary implications of slavery in the US through the unique perspective of two filmmakers – one white and one Black.

Pluto Film’s EFM line-up will also see the company handling Turkish-German filmmaker Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay’s second feature Hysteria, which has its world premiere in Panorama.