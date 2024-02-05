Berlin-based Pluto Film Distribution Network has taken on world sales for Josef Hader’s Andrea Gets A Divorce which world premieres in the Panorama section at the Berlinale this month.

Andrea Gets A Divorce sees leading Austrian actor and comedian Hader go behind the camera again after his debut film, the satire Wild Mouse, premiered in competition in Berlin in 2017.

Andrea Gets A Divorce centres on a policewoman who commits a hit-and-run after her drunken soon-to-be ex-husband runs out in front of her car. She later discovers someone else has accepted responsibility, a teacher and recovered alcoholic.

Hader stars alongside Birgit Minichmayr, a Berlinale best actress winner for 2009’s Everyone Else. It is produced through Vienna-based Wega Film Filmproduktion.

Pluto Film managing director and head of sales Benjamin Cölle said: “Being a fan of Josef Hader’s comedic programme since my childhood, I followed his work as a film director with great attention. And since I loved his 2017 Berlinale competition film Wild Mouse, I was immediately convinced when the chance was there, to pick up his newest film Andrea Gets A Divorce for our line-up - it is a great fit and something we are looking for a long time.

We are very excited to introduce this film to international audiences because we are convinced that people all over the world will enjoy this film and its specific humour - especially people living or growing up in small towns.”