Premiere Entertainment Group has picked up international sales rights and begun talks at AFM on Faith Of Angels starring John Michael Finley from I Can Only Imagine and Cameron Arnett from The Forge.

Faith Of Angels is based on the true story of a stranger (Finley) who receives mysterious callings compelling him to search for a boy (newcomer Michael Bradford) lost in an abandoned mine. Kirby Heyborne, Charlotte Hemmings, Jasen Wade and Tanner Gillman round out the key cast.

Garrett Batty (The Saratov Approach) directed the film from his screenplay, and produced alongside Daren Smith. Purdie Distribution released the film in more than 400 theatres in the US.

“The incredible events portrayed in Faith Of Angels have stuck with audiences for over 35 years. Our theatrical release was evidence that people want to experience these miracles again and again,” said Batty.

“In nearly 28 years of selling films, there has not been one movie more personal to me,” said Devin Carter, Premiere’s SVP of sales and distribution. “A perfect mix of emotion and heart that will make you want to cheer and believe in humanity again. We need more of these films in the mix.”

Carlos Rincon, Premiere’s SVP of acquisitions and development, negotiated the deal with Batty for Three Coin Productions.