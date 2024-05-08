Premiere Entertainment Group heads to Cannes with international rights on the sci-fi adventure comedy Storm Chasers and Christmas Overtime.

Jack Martin directs Storm Chasers his original screenplay and Page Tudyk Gomez stars as an overlooked engineer who is sent to Alaska to investigate an eccentric scientist’s claim that capturing lightning can be a new source of renewable energy.

The cast includes Kevin Michael Martin, Matt Walsh, and Kate Flannery. Martin produces alongside Michael Orion Downing, and the film premiered at Austin Film Festival.

Romantic comedy Christmas Overtime stars Meghan Carrasquillo, Adam Brudnicki, and Jadon Cal in the story of on an unemployed actress offered a commercial by a lonely ad executive on the condition that she convinces his staff to work on Christmas Eve to meet an important deadline.

Ann Deborah Fishman directed, co-wrote the screenplay with Simon K. Parker, and produced for Night Dove Pictures.

Premiere Entertainment’s sales slate includes family comedy F Plus starring Randy Couture and Jennifer Esposito; raunchy comedy Plan B with Jamie Lee and Jon Heder; crime thriller Desert Dawn starring Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet; espionage action film Mr-9: Do Or Die with Michael Jai White and Frank Grillo; action epic The Oath; and relationship comedy Katie’s Mom starring Dina Meyer and Aaron Dominguez.

Elias Axume and Lizzy Gonzalez negotiated the deals for Premiere with the film producers.