Premiere Entertainment Group has acquired international rights to American High and LD Entertainment’s teen comedy Sid Is Dead starring Joey Bragg, Tyler Alvarez and Genevieve Hannelius and is kicking off talks in Cannes this week.

Eli Gonda directed the film from Peter Warren’s screenplay based on a novel by Drew Frist and Tom Dolby. The story centres on a high school senior (Bragg) who fears for his life after getting the school bully suspended and creates a bucket list of everything he will miss out on when he expects his life will get cut short upon the bully’s return.

Joining Bragg (Disney’s Liv And Maddie), Alvarez (Nickelodeon’s Every Witch Way), and Hannelius (Disney’s Dog With A Blog) are Jack Griffo (Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans), Audrey Whitby (Disney’s So Random!), Anjelica Bette Fellini (Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Mary Stuart Masterson (Benny & Joon).

Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Susanne Filkins, Tom Dolby, Abdi Nazemian, Will Rack, and Tom Williams comprise the producer roster, and Michael Glassman, Ryan Bennett, Jacob Yakob, Sean M. Gowrie, and Mark Johnson served as executive producers.

Vertical Entertainment recently gave the film a limited theatrical release in the US and on VoD.

American High and LD Entertainment have co-produced several young adult comedies including Big Time Adolescence with Pete Davidson, Banana Split with Dylan Sprouse, and The Binge with Vince Vaughn.

Carlos Rincon, SVP of acquisitions at Premiere Entertainment, negotiated the deal with Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment. Premiere handled sales on LD Entertainment’s 2018 comedy drama Forever My Girl, which grossed $16.3m at the US box office.

Premiere sold out Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey at the EFM in Berlin earlier this year and recently acquired the action superhero Sri Asih which aired on Disney+ in Asia.

Wearing its production hat the company recently wrapped the Civil War action drama Fireflies At El Mozote starring Paz Vega and Ruthless with Dermot Mulroney. It is in post on revenge thriller Palido starring Kellan Lutz and Shrapnel with Jason Patric.