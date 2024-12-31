Premiere Entertainment Group’s body swap comedy The Ballad Of Hortensia has become the most successful local film ever released in El Salvador after its opening weekend.

The film, produced and sold by Premiere, drew an audience of more than 25,000 admissions over its first four days, according to Premiere and local distributor Balun Films.

Directed by Arturo Menendez and starring noted Salvadoran comedian Julio Yúdice, Francisco Gattorno, and Helena Haro, The Ballad Of Hortensia overtook the previous record-holder La Rebusqueda, the 2014 release that garnered 22,300 admissions over three months.

The Ballad Of Hortensia opened in eight theatres on December 12 and ranked ahead of Sony’s Kraven The Hunter. It tells the story of a narcissistic male comedian (Yúdice) who awakens from a road accident in a woman’s body.

Javier Reyna adapted the screenplay from a story by Yudice and Menendez. Elias Axume produced for Premiere Entertainment, with Carlos Rincon and Lizzy Gonzalez serving as executive producers.

Michaelle Paetz of Balun Films said, “This achievement marks an important milestone in the history of Salvadoran cinema and highlights the growing interest in local productions.”

Premiere Entertainment is co-producing with Bob Yari the Salvadoran civil war epic Fireflies At El Mozote starring Paz Vega, which is currently in post-production. The company is also in development on Salvadoran espionage thriller Curfew.