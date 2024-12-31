Actors Stephen Fry, Carey Mulligan and Sarah Lancashire, author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro and executives Amanda Berry and Tim Richards are among the UK film industry figures recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Among the 1,200 recipients in King Charles III’s list, Fry, whose recent film appearances include The Canterville Ghost, is awarded a Knighthood for his work on mental health awareness.

Mulligan, recently seen in Maestro and Saltburn, and Lancashire, best known from TV series Happy Valley, both receive CBEs for services to drama.

Richards, CEO of Vue Entertainment and until recently chair of the British Film Institute, gets a CBE for services to film and cinema.

Berry, former CEO of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and current CEO of The Royal Foundation, gets a CBE for services to the creative industries and to charity.

Ishiguro, screenwriter on Living and author of the novels adapted in Never Let Me Go and The Remains Of The Day, is named a Companion of Honour, for services to literature.

Tom Baker, who did a ten year stint starring in Doctor Who, is among this year’s recipients of the MBE while other actors receiving OBEs are Eddie Marsan, from Back to Black and TV miniseries Lockerbie, Kevin Whately, from TV’s Inspector Morse, and Anne-Marie Duff, from On Chesil Beach and Bad Sisters.

Former Coronation Street cast member Anne Reid receives a CBE and former Doctor Who actress Carmen Munroe gets a DBE.