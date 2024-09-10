Anthony Maras’ World War Two drama Pressure starring Andrew Scott has begun filming in the UK for Working Title and Studiocanal.

The film is set during World War Two in the build-up to D-Day and the Allied landings in Normandy. Scott plays the chief meteorological officer responsible for monitoring the weather conditions that dictated when the operation could go ahead. Brendan Fraser plays President Dwight Eisenhower and Kerry Condon stars as a key aide to Eisenhower.

Locations include Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire.

Maras, best known for Hotel Mumbai, also co-wrote the screenplay with David Haig who wrote the stage play on which Pressure is based.

Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan produce for Working Title Films in co-production with Studiocanal, which is also handling world sales.