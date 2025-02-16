Norwegian producer Anders Tangen, in Berlin with Vibeke Løkkeberg’s Forum: Special title The Long Road To The Director’s Chair, has joined North Film Distribution as general manager.

The company has been launched to showcase films from Northern Norway, including those by Sámi filmmakers and emerging talent.

“We are helping the filmmakers with the distribution of their films not only for cinema but VOD platforms and SVOD, especially in the international market,” said Tangen.

North Film Distribution been set up as a collective between Mattima Films Rein Film Finnmark, Lofoten Film Collective, and Hermetikken Kulturnæringshage.

Its upcoming Norwegian releases include The Long Road To The Director’s Chair, which uses rediscovered footage shot by Løkkeberg at the ‘First International Women’s Film Seminar’ organised by filmmakers Claudia von Alemann and Helke Sander in 1973. Rights to the doc are available at the EFM via Tangen.

Tangen also has TV credits including Lilyhammer, Norsemen and Home For Christmas for Netflix and he is now definitely a “big international” drama series called Ladyparts, on which teh showrunner is Julie Skaufel, for an undisclosed Nordic streamer.

Skaufel’s own directorial debut, Heim, a romantic comedy feature she also wrote, was produced by by Bente Maalen through Blaiane Film and was shot in the director’s home town, Steinkjer, in mid-Norway.