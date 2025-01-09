The Producers Guild of America has extended the voting window and pushed back its nominations announcement to January 12 in light of the ongoing LA wildfires.

On Thursday the Guild said it had extended the voting window for the PGA Awards by two days until January 11 to allow members more time to cast ballots.

The PGA Awards are scheduled to take place on February 8 in Los Angeles. Last year’s best feature winner Oppenheimer went on to claim the best picture Oscar. American Symphony and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse won animation and documentary honours, respectively.

On Wednesday the Academy made a similar move, extending its nominations voting window by two days to January 14, and pushing back its 97th Oscars announcement from January 17 to January 19.