Producers Guild of America has announced key dates for the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards scheduled for February 28, 2026.

The eligibility period for features is January 1 to December 31, 2025, and the deadline for submitting producing credits for features and animated features is October 10, 2025; August 29, 2025, for documentary features; and October 1, 2025, for the Innovation Award. The eligibility period for the Innovation Award is October 2, 2024, to October 1, 2025.

The screener submission deadline for documentary features is August 29, 2025.

Nominations voting for features runs December 18, 2025, to January 8, 2026. Documentary features nominees will be announced on December 9, 2025, while features and animation features will be announced on January 9, 2026. The Innovation Award nominees are unveiled on November 14, 2025.

Final polling runs January 16, 2026, to February 3, 2026.

Dates for PGA’s East and West Coast celebrations of the 2026 Producers Guild Awards nominees and producing teams were not announced on Monday.

At this year’s ceremony in February, Anora won the PGA Darryl F. Zanuck Award for best film en route to winning the Oscar.