Protagonist Pictures is launching world sales at the EFM on Australian filmmaker Nicholas Clifford time travelling romantic comedy One More Shot, starring Emily Browning, ahead of its world premiere at SXSW.

Shooting recently wrapping in Australia.

The film is set on New Year’s Eve in 1999 when a woman has just discovered a bottle of time-travelling tequila. Each shot takes her back to the start of the night, and the chance to change the course of the evening and make her ex-boyfriend fall back in love.

Further cast includes Aisha Dee, Sean Keenan, Pallavi Sharda and Ashley Zukerman.

Madmen Entertainment has Australian and New Zealand theatrical rights and Stan has streaming rights in Australia.

One More Shot is produced by Virginia Whitwell and Nick Batzias for GoodThing Productions and Jim Wright and Elise Trenorden for Truce. Alice Foulcher and Gregory Erdstein wrote the script.

Funding comes from Screen Australia and Stan. It is produced in Association with VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, Abstar Productions, Heathcote Wright and Madman Entertainment.

“One More Shot is a wild ride,” said Dave Bishop, Protagonist CEO. “Emily Browning shines, blending heart and humour as her increasingly desperate attempts to change the future end in hilarious disaster.”