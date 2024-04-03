Len Rowles, head of development at UK sales, finance and production outfit Protagonist Pictures, is joining environmentally-focused development fund Climate Spring as head of scripted, film and international.

Climate Spring was founded in 2020 by Lucy Stone, Josh Cockroft and James Durrant to offer development funding, editorial consultation, research and community building to climate-focused film and TV projects.

“The screen industries are uniquely placed to shine a light on the root causes of the climate crisis and illuminate existing and future solutions to inspire wide audiences,” said Rowles, a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2016.

At Protagonist, Rowles spearheaded the company’s transition into developing and producing projects, recently working on the financing and packaging of Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun, and Thordur Palsson’s psychological horror The Damned. She will remain attached to select projects.

Rowles also led the development of The Man In My Basement, directed by Nadia Latif, and served as producer on the film alongside Diane Houslin (BOB Filmhouse), John Giwa Amu (Good Gate Media) and Protagonist CEO, Dave Bishop. The film stars Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe and has been financed by Disney-ESPN’s Andscape.

Prior to Protagonist, Rowles was head of development, film and TV at Finola Dwyer and Amanda Posey’s Wildgaze Films.

Rowles also worked on the creative team at Pathé UK, on titles including Selma, Florence Foster Jenkins, Suffragette and Pride.

“We are delighted Len has joined the team at Climate Spring to grow our portfolio of international and US film and limited series with global appeal,” said Stone. “There is a high level of interest from commissioners and distributors, as well as top screen talent, to tell the major story of our time – the story of transition from extractive, polluting economy to a regenerative economy. Climate Spring is working with industry partners to find and develop stories that can be made for commercial, mainstream appeal. Len’s expertise will help us grow this offering and the slate of projects we invest in through production company partners.”

“Len has played a key role in Protagonist’s shift in strategy over the past seven years. Her vision and impeccable taste helped shape and steer the Protagonist Pictures development and production slate,” added Bishop. “We will miss dearly her tenacity, determination and creative drive.”