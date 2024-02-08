UK sales, production and financing outfit Protagonist Pictures has unveiled a slew of changes to its leadership structure.

Janina Vilsmaier and Mounia Wissinger have been promoted to senior leadership roles, with Vilsmaier being upped to senior vice president of sales and distribution and Wissinger becoming senior vice president of global marketing and publicity. Vilsmaier will lead the sales division and work in partnership with Wissinger to strategise the global roll out of Protagonist titles. In addition to leading the marketing and publicity team, Wissinger will oversee the festival strategy for Protagonist’s film slate. Both will report directly into chief commercial officer George Hamilton.

Additionally Lina Marrone takes up the permanent position of head of sales, reporting into Vilsmaier, after initially joining the company as maternity cover.

The shift comes both as part of a reorganisation to reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to sales and for a stronger eye towards executive producing feature film projects both in the UK, US and internationally.

“As Protagonist has continued its steady evolution, expanding into an independent full-service sales, finance and production company, we rely on our talented executives to achieve our goals,” said CEO Dave Bishop. “The new structure not only doubles down on our commitment to global sales but also allows us to keep growing the business further into new areas.”

Additional changes in the sales team see Alexandra da Silva moving back to managing first- run titles in key markets including Asia, as Isabel Ivars returns to handle second run sales. Max Mepsted has been brought on board to provide additional support to the sales team.

Boosting the marketing and publicity team, Leni Jaeger has been promoted to marketing, festivals and publicity coordinator, and new hire Connor Day will take on the role of marketing, distribution and publicity coordinator, with both reporting to Wissinger.

“The past few years have again proven how vital a role sales continue to play in the independent film finance ecosystem, especially international,” said chief commercial officer George Hamilton. “Janina’s dynamic leadership, combined with Lina’s wealth of knowledge and relationships are a potent and powerful mix. We are so happy Lina agreed to stay at Protagonist.” He adds, “Hugely respected throughout the industry, Mounia’s oversight and vision across marketing, publicity and festivals is a true asset.”

Titles on Protagonist’s slate heading into the European Film Market include Thordur Palsson’s elevated horror The Damned; ensemble comedy Rumours starring Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander; and Summer Camp, with Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodward and Eugene Levy.