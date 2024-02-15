UK sales outfit Protagonist Pictures has unveiled a first look at C. May Borgstrom’s thriller Spirit In The Blood, previously known as Desire Of The Prey, which features a cast of Canadian newcomers Summer H. Howell (pictured) and Sarah-Maxine Racicot, alongside German actor Michael Wittenborn and Canadian Greg Bryk.

After a young girl is found dead in a secluded religious mountain community, a pack of teenage girls decide to fight against the evil spirits they believe killed her by embracing their own dark nature.

The Germany-Canada co-production is produced by Hamburg based Verena Gräfe-Höft for Junafilm, and Noah Segal for Elevation Pictures. It is the feature debut of Canada-born, Hamburg-based C. May Borgstrom.

Executive producers for Logical Pictures are Frédéric Fiore, Céline Dornier, Pascal Hostachy and Louis Ladreyt, and Christina Piovesan, Laurie May, Emily Kulasa and Adrian Love serve as executive producers for Elevation Pictures.

The film is produced in association with Logical Content Ventures, in co-production with NDR in collaboration with ARTE and produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, MOIN – Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the German Federal Goverment Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Ontario Creates, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), Creative Europe Programme - Media of the European Union and Crave.