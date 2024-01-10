Paris-based sales house Pulsar Content has hopped aboard Antoine Chevrollier’s Block Pass and will kick off sales at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris which takes place from January 16-23.

Block Pass is the anticipated debut feature from Chevrollier, who is well known as a series director in France. His credits including police brutality drama Oussekine, spy thriller The Bureau and political drama Baron Noir.

The film is produced by Nicolas Blanc’s Agat Films and reteams the director with Oussekine star Sayyid El Alami alongside fresh face Amaury Foucher, Les Misérables star Damien Bonnard and Artus.

El Alami plays a boy grieving his father and angry at his mother, who becomes absorbed by the world of motorcross with is best friend.

Tandem will distribute the film, now in post, in France.

Pulsar Content cofounders’ Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett described the the film as: “A beautiful first feature that tackles important subjects such as homosexuality and secrecy in an environment of toxic masculinity and does so with great sensitivity.”

The company’s Rendez-Vous line-up also includes ambitious musical The Opera! starring Vincent Cassel, Fanny Ardant and Rossy De Palma, Céline Salette’s directorial debut Niki starring Charlotte Le Bon, David Moreau’s single shot horror feature MADS, and Morgan Simon’s second feature A Free Woman starring Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.