Paris-based Pulsar Content has taken on world sales rights to Colombian director Camila Beltrán’s debut feature Mi Bestia, which is making its world pemeire in Cannes’ ACID 2024 line-up.

Set in Bogotá in 1996, the film follows a 13 year-old girl grappling with adolescence as everyone around her grows frightened of an approaching red moon lunar eclipse said to bring the devil to earth.

Mi Bestia is produced by the filmmaker’s Colombia-based production house Felina Films with France’s Films Grand Huit, and Colombia’s Inercia Películas and Ganas Producciones. Beltrán, whose experimental short films have been shown across festivals including Locarno and Clermont-Ferrand, co-wrote the script with Silvina Schnicer; the the film stars Colombian actors Stella Martínez, Mallerly Murillo, Hector Sánchez and Marcela Mar.

New Story will release the film in France.

Films Grand Huit Producer Lionel Massol described Beltran’s filmmaking as: “singular, inventive and invigorating cinema.”

Pulsar Content co-founders’ Gilles Sousa and Marie Garrett described the film as “a unique take on the coming-of-age genre, with a very daring narrative and cinematography”.

The company’s Cannes slate includes Antoine Chevrollier’s Critics’s Week title Block Pass, Céline Salette’s feature début Niki, musical The Opera! starring Vincent Cassel, Fanny Ardant and Rossy De Palma, Michele Placido’s new Eternal Visionary, and David Moreau’s single shot horror MadS.