QED International has acquired global sales rights to Latinx and LGBTQ+ thriller The Low End Theory featuring Sidney Flanigan, the award-winning star of acclaimed independent drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

Francisco Ordoñez’s film stars Sofia Yepes as a military veteran and aspiring hip-hop producer who launders money for a dangerous drug dealer and falls for a singer portrayed by Flanigan, who won the New York Film Critics Circle best actress and National Board of Review breakthrough performance awards in 2021.

Ser Anzoategui, Rene Rosado, Eddie Martinez, Scotty Tovar, and Ricky Russert also star in the English- and Spanish-language film, which Ordoñez wrote based on a story by Yepes.

The Low End Theory premiered at New York Latino Film Festival and will screen next at GuadaLAjara Film Festival in Los Angeles in November and Nvision Latino Film & Music Festival, among others.

The Atomic Features production was made in association with Shakti Sol Productions. Daniel Ragussis and Yepes served as producers, and executive producers include Elena Aksenova, Mark Jones, Mitchell Davis, Joe Duncan, Harry Morad, Ricky Russert, Johnny Dandrea, Rene Rosado, Krishna Tewari, and the rapper Berner.

QED head of sales Jim Harvey negotiated the deal with Ragussis, Russert, and Yepes and called thriller film “raw and gripping”. QED International’s credits include District 9, Fury, and Dirty Grandpa.