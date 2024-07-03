YA-NIKI_FIDLAB_1

Source: FIDLab

‘Ya & Niki’

Italian director Rä di Martino’s Ya & Niki won the top prize of the 16th edition of FIDLab, the international co-production platform of France’s FIDMarseille. 

Produced by Italy’s Dugong Films, Lebanon’s Abbout Production and Egypt’s Cats Films, Ya & Niki  is about an Italian teen who forms a bond with a Syrian refugee in a video game. it received the €15,000 A Fabrica award of sound post-production services. 

Further winners included Katsuya Tomita’s The Lanfang Republic which received the Commune Image award of eight weeks of editing. The latest project from the Japanese director follows two friends, one a pop singer and the other a mafiosa, whose lives are shaken up by drastic events.

The Culori prize, postproduction services in colour grading work, went to Margherita Malerba’s The Book Of Hours - a documentary surrounding real people and “fantastical visions” gravitating around the Italian city of Bologna. 

This year saw 410 submissions and winners were chosen by a jury comprised of Madeline Robert, consultant and head of the Visions Sud Est Fund; Dennis Ruh, former director of the European Film Market; and Romanian producer Ada Solomon. 

FIDLab 2024 winners

A Fabrica 
Ya & Niki (It-Leb-Egy), dir. Rä di Martino

Casa de Velázquez / Open ECAM
Tell The Water To Pass On Our Dreams (US), dir. Advik Beni & Nehal Vyas

Commune Image 
The Lanfang Republic (Fr-Tai-Jap), dir. Katsuya Tomita

Culori
The Book Of Hours (Fr-It), dir. Margherita Malerba

Camargo Foundation
The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus

Kodak-Silverway
Malpais (Fr-Col), dir. Paula Rodríguez Polanco

Label 42 
La Grande Vacance (Fr), dir. Chloé Galibert-Laîné

Preludes 
Drop! Cover! Hold On! (Bel), dir. Stéphanie Roland

Sublimages 
South Sea (Indo-Australia), dir. Riar Rizaldi

Video De Poche 
Late Autumn (US), dir. Dan Sallitt 

DA Films - VoD Platform 
La Grande Vacance (Fr), dir. Chloé Galibert-Laîné

Drop! Cover! Hold On! (Bel), dir. Stéphanie Roland

Nebulae 
The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus 

