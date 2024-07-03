Italian director Rä di Martino’s Ya & Niki won the top prize of the 16th edition of FIDLab, the international co-production platform of France’s FIDMarseille.

Produced by Italy’s Dugong Films, Lebanon’s Abbout Production and Egypt’s Cats Films, Ya & Niki is about an Italian teen who forms a bond with a Syrian refugee in a video game. it received the €15,000 A Fabrica award of sound post-production services.

Further winners included Katsuya Tomita’s The Lanfang Republic which received the Commune Image award of eight weeks of editing. The latest project from the Japanese director follows two friends, one a pop singer and the other a mafiosa, whose lives are shaken up by drastic events.

The Culori prize, postproduction services in colour grading work, went to Margherita Malerba’s The Book Of Hours - a documentary surrounding real people and “fantastical visions” gravitating around the Italian city of Bologna.



This year saw 410 submissions and winners were chosen by a jury comprised of Madeline Robert, consultant and head of the Visions Sud Est Fund; Dennis Ruh, former director of the European Film Market; and Romanian producer Ada Solomon.

FIDLab 2024 winners

A Fabrica

Ya & Niki (It-Leb-Egy), dir. Rä di Martino



Casa de Velázquez / Open ECAM

Tell The Water To Pass On Our Dreams (US), dir. Advik Beni & Nehal Vyas



Commune Image

The Lanfang Republic (Fr-Tai-Jap), dir. Katsuya Tomita



Culori

The Book Of Hours (Fr-It), dir. Margherita Malerba

Camargo Foundation

The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus

Kodak-Silverway

Malpais (Fr-Col), dir. Paula Rodríguez Polanco

Label 42

La Grande Vacance (Fr), dir. Chloé Galibert-Laîné

Preludes

Drop! Cover! Hold On! (Bel), dir. Stéphanie Roland

Sublimages

South Sea (Indo-Australia), dir. Riar Rizaldi

Video De Poche

Late Autumn (US), dir. Dan Sallitt

DA Films - VoD Platform

La Grande Vacance (Fr), dir. Chloé Galibert-Laîné

Drop! Cover! Hold On! (Bel), dir. Stéphanie Roland

Nebulae

The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus