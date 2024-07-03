Italian director Rä di Martino’s Ya & Niki won the top prize of the 16th edition of FIDLab, the international co-production platform of France’s FIDMarseille.
Produced by Italy’s Dugong Films, Lebanon’s Abbout Production and Egypt’s Cats Films, Ya & Niki is about an Italian teen who forms a bond with a Syrian refugee in a video game. it received the €15,000 A Fabrica award of sound post-production services.
Further winners included Katsuya Tomita’s The Lanfang Republic which received the Commune Image award of eight weeks of editing. The latest project from the Japanese director follows two friends, one a pop singer and the other a mafiosa, whose lives are shaken up by drastic events.
The Culori prize, postproduction services in colour grading work, went to Margherita Malerba’s The Book Of Hours - a documentary surrounding real people and “fantastical visions” gravitating around the Italian city of Bologna.
This year saw 410 submissions and winners were chosen by a jury comprised of Madeline Robert, consultant and head of the Visions Sud Est Fund; Dennis Ruh, former director of the European Film Market; and Romanian producer Ada Solomon.
FIDLab 2024 winners
A Fabrica
Ya & Niki (It-Leb-Egy), dir. Rä di Martino
Casa de Velázquez / Open ECAM
Tell The Water To Pass On Our Dreams (US), dir. Advik Beni & Nehal Vyas
Commune Image
The Lanfang Republic (Fr-Tai-Jap), dir. Katsuya Tomita
Culori
The Book Of Hours (Fr-It), dir. Margherita Malerba
Camargo Foundation
The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus
Kodak-Silverway
Malpais (Fr-Col), dir. Paula Rodríguez Polanco
Label 42
La Grande Vacance (Fr), dir. Chloé Galibert-Laîné
Preludes
Drop! Cover! Hold On! (Bel), dir. Stéphanie Roland
Sublimages
South Sea (Indo-Australia), dir. Riar Rizaldi
Video De Poche
Late Autumn (US), dir. Dan Sallitt
DA Films - VoD Platform
La Grande Vacance (Fr), dir. Chloé Galibert-Laîné
Drop! Cover! Hold On! (Bel), dir. Stéphanie Roland
Nebulae
The Art Of Escape (Port-Bra), dir. Leonardo Mouramateus
