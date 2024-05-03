UK-based sales agent Rapt Films International has acquired international sales rights outside of Australia and New Zealand for Gabriel Carrubba’s debut feature Sunflower.

Sunflower premiered at Sydney Film Festival in June last year, going on to further Australian events including Melbourne the following month.

The semi-autobiographical film follows a teenage boy who struggles to understand and embrace his sexuality as he comes of age in the working-class suburbs of Melbourne. It stars Liam Mollica, alongside Luke J. Morgan, Olivia Fildes, Daniel Halmarick and Elias Anton.

Writer-director Carrubba produced the film alongside Zane Borg for Australia’s Pancake Originals.

Sunflower was selected for the inaugural Queer Screen Goes To Cannes showcase last year, an initiative for promoting and supporting narrative feature films with LGBTQ+ content.

Russell Webber, CEO of Rapt, described Carrubba as “an exciting new voice with fresh insight into the universal teenage experience of finding your place in the world.”

Rapt launched earlier this year, set up by former SC Films and Blue Finch executive Webber.