Toronto-based genre specialist Raven Banner has acquired Canadian rights to Japanese box office smash Shin Ultraman, the latest incarnation of the Japanese superhero franchise from Tsuburaya Productions.

The latest Ultraman adventure grossed more than $30m at the Japanese box office and opened theatrically in the US through Fathom Events in January.

Raven Banner plans a summer release on Shin Ultraman, which takes place as Japanese authorities respond to the appearance around the country of giant unidentified life forms known as S-Class Species (Kaiju), when a silver giant descends from the sky to save the country.

Shinji Higuchi (Shin Godzilla, Attack On Titan) directed from a screenplay by Hideaki Anno (Shin Godzilla). The cast includes Takumi Saitoh (Shin Godzilla, 13 Assassins), Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car, The Wind Rises), Masami Nagasawa (Mother), Daiki Arioka (Innocent Curse), and Akari Hayami (Gintama).

Raven Banner managing partners Michael Paszt and James Fler brokered the deal with Nat McCormick of The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.