Ahead of the Cannes market, Toronto-based Raven Banner has acquired worldwide sales on John Pata’s hallucinogenic horror Black Mold.

Agnes Albright (True Detective) and Andrew Bailes play friends who sneak into off-limits buildings for art and an adrenaline rush.

When they break into Franklin Hill, a large facility with history, they encounter a volatile threat that holds them captive. The longer the friends are held at the facility the more they realise something is very wrong with the place.

Sarah Sharp and Jennifer Shelby served as producers. Albright was named best actress and the film won Best Indie Feature at this year’s Panic Fest in the US.

Raven Banner’s Michael Paszt, James Fler and Michael Da Silva negotiated the deal with the producers.

Paszt said, “John is an incredibly talented director and we’re elated to be working with the team.” Sharp added, “It was love at first collab with this group of Ravens.”

Raven Banner’s Cannes sales slate includes Richard V. Somes’ action title Trigger; Anthony DiBlasi’s horror Malum; Baatar Batsukh‘s Aberrance; Tom Bewilogua‘s Subject 101; Steve Wolsh’s Kill Her Goats; and Joey De Guzman’s action-horror Day Zero.