Toronto-based genre specialists Raven Banner have acquired worldwide sales rights to Max Isaacson’s genre-bending Paradise and has introduced to AFM buyers this week.

Patricia Allison (His Dark Materials), Tate Donavan (Ghosted) and Tia Carrere (True Lies) star in the comedy western as Ella Patchet, a rebellious punk and the fastest gun around in a small island town.

When corrupt officials cover up the murder of her father Dan, the town sheriff, Ella embarks on a rage-fuelled quest for justice. Paradise is in post.

Raven Banner will also introduce Robert Cuffley’s horror Romi, about the horrors of artificial intelligence in a smart home. Susie Moloney wrote the screenplay to the project, which was made into a short in 2019.

Rounding out the AFM slate are Richard Karpala and Gabriel Bienczycki’s Falling Stars; Mike Cheslik’s Hundreds Of Beavers; John Pata’s Black Mold; and Richard V. Somes’ action film Trigger.