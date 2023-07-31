Raven Banner has picked up international sales rights to Mike Cheslik’s fantasy comedy Hundreds Of Beavers, which had its Canadian premiere last week in the Underground section of Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival.

The film, Cheslik’s feature directing debut, is a dialogue-free homage to silent cinema about a drunken nineteenth century cider salesman whose stock is ruined by hungry beavers and tries to recover his fortune by becoming North America’s greatest fur trapper.

Ryland Brickson Cole Tews stars and co-wrote the script with Cheslik.

The film had its world premiere at last year’s Fantastic Fest in Texas and has also screened at the Sitges, Fantaspoa, Cinequest Film & Creativity, Night Visions and Atlanta festivals.

Hundreds Of Beavers was named best narrative feature at the Kansas City Film Festival International and the Wyoming International Film Festival and Cheslik took the best director awards at the Wyoming and Phoenix festivals.