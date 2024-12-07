Hala Elkoussy’s East Of Noon has signed its first distribution deals, following its regional premiere at Red Sea last night (Friday, December 6).

The Egyptian title has struck accords with new distributor Lightlines in the Netherlands; and Hakka Distribution in Tunisia, both set by the film’s producers. A second Red Sea screening will take place at the Culture Square (cinema 2) tomorrow (Sunday, December 8).

East Of Noon had its world premiere in Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes in May, since when it has played festivals including Melbourne. The mainly monochrome film follows musician Abdo, who seeks freedom through his art by rebelling against his elders.

It is produced by Marc Thelosen for Seriousfilm and Lonnie van Brummelen for Vriza, both of the Netherlands; with Elkoussy and Abdelsalam Moussa for Egypt’s Nu’ta Film.

Backers include Qatar’s Doha Film Institute, with the film having received a post-production grant in its spring 2023 funding round.