Red Sea Media has closed additional sales on Samuel L Jackson and Vincent Cassel action thriller Damaged led by major deals for French-speaking territories, Italy and Spain.

Jackson plays a Chicago detective who travels to Scotland to connect with a local detective after a serial killer’s crimes match those of an unsolved case five years prior. Terry McDonough directs the film, which is currently in post.

SND has acquired Damaged for French-speaking territories, Plaion Pictures for Italy, Gravel Road for South Africa, Key2 Media for Spain, and Daro for Eastern Europe.

Previously announced sales include deals for UK and Australia (Signature), German-speaking territories (Telepool), Poland (Monolith), and Ukraine and CIS (Top Films).

Crystal Hill brokered the SND deal on behalf of Red Sea Media with Nicolas Rolland of SND Films.

“This elevated thriller helmed by a very talented director has a fantastic cast and should appeal to a wide audience in France,” said Rolland. “

Hall added, “We are delighted to introduce Damaged to audiences worldwide and couldn’t imagine a better partner in France than SND.”