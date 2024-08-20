Browse Screen’s Rising Stars Scotland special issue, which celebrates Scottish talents who are finding their voice amid the nation’s production boom.

The issue profiles the second edition of Rising Stars Scotland, featuring 10 up-and-coming film actors, directors, producers and writers.

It also features a Screen Life interview with Scottish actor and producer Jack Lowden and a conversation between West director John Maclean and this year’s cohort, as well as an exploration of Scotland’s booming production services.

Rising Stars Scotland is a collaboration between Screen International and Screen Scotland and was curated by Screen International’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan.