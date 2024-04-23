Roadside Attractions has acquired US rights to Sundance drama Exhibiting Forgiveness starring André Holland, Andra Day, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and plans an awards season release.

Visual artist Titus Kaphar’s feature directorial debut premiered in Sundance’s US Dramatic Competition in January and explores parental relationships and the wounds of the past.

Holland plays Tarrell Rodin, a painter who suppresses the scars of his youth through his art, and lives with his wife and singer-songwriter Aisha (Day, who broke out in The United States vs. Billie Holliday) and young son Jermaine.

However Tarrell’s path to success is derailed by an unexpected visit from his estranged father and recovering addict La’Ron, played by John Earl Jelks.

The Hunting Lane, Homegrown, Shade Pictures, and Revolution Ready Production was produced by Stephanie Allain, Derek Cianfrance, Jamie Patricof, Sean Cotton and Titus Kaphar.

Claire Brooks, Stephanie Blackwood, and Kim Coleman served as executive producers.

“Titus has changed the world with his art, and this film will bring him a legion of new fans and delight the many who already love his work,” said Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “These are four jaw-dropping performances which we have no doubt is the finest ensemble film-goers will see this year.”

Cohen and d’Arbeloff negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.