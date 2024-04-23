The line-up for the Sundance Film Festival: London 2024 edition includes surreal comedy Sasquatch Sunset, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Rob Peace and A24 horror I Saw The TV Glow.

The festival takes place at London’s Picturehouse Central from June 6-9, and will present 11 feature films that premiered at the US edition of Sundance in January.

Sasquatch Sunset is directed by David and Nathan Zellner and stars Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg. It follows a family of sasquatch - hairy, human-like mythical creatures from the northwestern US - over a year. Ejiofor also stars in biographical drama Rob Peace, which is based on Jeff Hobbs’ bestselling book. Jane Schoenbrun’s second feature I Saw The TV Glow sees two teenagers bond over a mysterious TV series.

The feature line-up also includes Caroline Lindy’s monster romantic comedy debut Your Monster starring Melissa Barrera, and Megan Park’s coming-of-age journey of self-discovery My Old Ass starring Maisy Stella and Aubrey Plaza.

Rounding off the fiction list are two Sundance prize winners: Shuchi Talati’s Girls Will Be Girls, winner of the audience award: World Cinema Dramatic and World Cinema Dramatic special jury award for acting (to Preeti Panigrahi); and Thea Hvistendahl’s horror Handling The Undead starring Renate Reinsve, which won the World Cinema Dramatic special jury award for original music presented to Peter Raeburn.

The documentaries include Skywalkers: A Love Story by Jeff Zimbalist and Lucy Lawless’ directorial debut Never Look Away.

As previously announced, the festival will open with the UK premiere Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap, and close with the UK premiere of Sean Wang’s Dìdi.

The festival will once again present a surprise film, an unannounced title not yet seen in the UK.

An industry programme will run alongside the festival, and audiences will again be able to vote for the audience favourite award. Previous winners include Past Lives, CODA and Eighth Grade.

Sundance Film Festival: London feature line-up

Dìdi (US)

Dir. Sean Wang

Girls Will Be Girls (India-Fr-Nor)

Dir. Shuchi Talati

Handling the Undead (Nor)

Dir. Thea Hvistendahl

I Saw the TV Glow (US)

Dir. Jane Schoenbrun

Kneecap (UK-Ire)

Dir. Rich Peppiatt

My Old Ass (US)

Dir. Megan Park

Rob Peace (US)

Dir. Chiwetel Ejiofor

Sasquatch Sunset (US)

Dirs. David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

Your Monster (US)

Dir: Caroline Lindy

Documentary features

Skywalkers: A Love Story (US)

Dir. Jeff Zimbalist

Never Look Away (NZ)

Dir. Lucy Lawless