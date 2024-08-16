Roadside Attractions has acquired US rights to this year’s SXSW Audience Award and Grand Jury Award winner Bob Trevino Likes It starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo.

Tracie Laymon wrote and directed the feature inspired by her own story. Myriad Pictures represents international sales.

Bob Trevino Likes It centres on a young woman who searches for her estranged father online and bonds with a grieving, childless man with the same name.

The cast includes French Stewart, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, and Rachel Bay Jones. Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, and Felipe Dieppa served as producers.

Executive producers include Ferreira, Leguizamo, Carl Effenson ,Mike Sobiloff, Peter Sobiloff, Myriad head Kirk D’Amico, and Kevin D. Forester.

Roadside Attractions plans an early 2025 theatrical release after co-president Howard Cohen and vice president of acquisitions Angel An negotiated the deal with D’Amico and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.