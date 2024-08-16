Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine has overtaken Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time at the global box office.

The summer smash starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman added $11.9m on Thursday to reach $1.086bn, surpassing the $1.079bn achieved by the Warner Bros 2019 hit starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Deadpool & Wolverine stands at $568.8m internationally and $516.8m in North America, two huge numbers which have been a driving force at the box office this summer.

The UK is the lead international market outside the US on $58.7m, followed by China on $57.1m, Mexico on $39.6m, Australia on $33.2m, and Germany on $27.3m.

Deadpool & Wolverine has made its money quickly, too. In North America it overtook Joker’s $333.5m North American tally on its ninth day in release.

Disney stablemate Inside Out 2 remains the year’s highest earner overall and has amassed $1.59bn worldwide, comprising $958.1m from international markets and $638.4m from North America.

The studio is the only one to have back-to-back $1bn hits this year, and so far its films have earned more than $3bn at the worldwide box office.