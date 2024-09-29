After earning the reviews of her life in Toronto hit The Last Showgirl, Pamela Anderson could be poised for an awards run after Roadside Attractions snapped up North American rights.

The distributor plans a theatrical release and awards push later this year after negotiating the acquisition alongside Utopia’s Robert Schwartzman with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gia Coppola’s drama from Utopia Originals stars Anderson as a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. The cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

Kate Gersten wrote the screenplay, while Utopia founder Schwartzman served as producer and said, “This has been a very special film since the beginning and continues to attract such incredible talent and collaborators.”

Nick Darmestaedter, Gersten, Michael Clofine for DI Entertainment, Jessamine Burgum and Kara Durrett for Pinky Promise, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby for High Frequency Entertainment served as executive producers.

The Last Showgirl is one of a relatively small number of Toronto acquisition titles that have found US distribution at a time when buyers are more cautious than ever. Late last week it emerged that Neon had acquired TIFF People’s Choice Award winner The Life Of Chuck, although the company has a full awards slate and indicated it will open the film in 2025.