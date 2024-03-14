Rob Delaney, Amit Shah and Dan Fogler have joined the cast for Netflix UK’s Bank Of Dave sequel.

The actors will appear alongside returning star Rory Kinnear who plays the real-life self-made millionaire who set up a community bank in Burnley, England. The sequel is set two years after its predecessor and follows Dave as he attempts to take on payday loan companies. Jo Hartley also reprises her role.

Delaney is best known for starring and co-creating the comedy-drama series Catastrophe as has appeared in the Deadpool franchise. Shah most recently appeared in Sundance thriller 7 Keys while US comedian Fogler has credits in the Fantastic Beasts series and The Walking Dead.

Other new cast members include Pearce Quigley, whose most recent role was in Netflix’s The Gentlemen, and the Bafta- TV nominated actor Leila Farzad from Sky series I Hate Suzie. Rock band Def Leppard, whose music was used in the first film, will also appear in the Bank Of Dave sequel as themselves.

They join the previously announced This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. The film is now filming in Burnley and Leeds. Chris Foggin is returning to direct and Piers Tempest is producing through Tempo Productions with Future Artists Entertainment in association with Ingenious Media and Automatic.