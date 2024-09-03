Robert Zemeckis’s awards hopeful Here will get its world premiere at AFI Fest as the Centerpiece Screening in Hollywood on October 25.

The Miramax drama marks the first reunion of the director with his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright and will open theatrically in the US via Sony Pictures/TriStar Pictures on November 1. Miramax holds international rights.

Here recounts the multi-generational stories of families and the place they inhabit. Eric Roth adapted the screenplay from the graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire. The cast includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block served as producers.

AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said, “Here presents a profoundly powerful emotional experience while also bringing the art of film into the future.”

Zemeckis will be honoured with a Directors Spotlight on October 24 featuring an in-depth conversation and clips from his career. His credits include Flight, Contact, the Back To The Future franchise, and Castaway.

AFI Fest runs October 23-27. As previously announced, the festival will open with the world premiere of the documentary Music By John Williams.