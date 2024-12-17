Roland Emmerich, the US-based German director of The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day, is teaming with The Theory Of Everything and The Two Popes writer Anthony McCarten for what he hopes will be his next feature, Exodus, a Sudan-set action title.

New Zealand-born McCarten’s credits also include Darkest Hour and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Emmerich described Exodus as set in the not-so-distant future where the population is battling climate catastrophe and brutal militia.

“Two fearless kids, armed with a smartphone and unyielding courage, team up with a rogue pilot and a defiant doctor to expose a global conspiracy, racing through a war-torn landscape to inspire a humanity on the brink of collapse,” the director told Screen.

Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment will produce the film which he said will have a budget of between $100m - $110m. No financier is yet attached.

Emmerich and McCarten are also collaborating on a TV series called Lawrence, about the life of T.E. Lawrence, also known as Lawrence of Arabia. It is planned as two seasons of eight episodes, budgeted between $80m and $90m per season.

Centropolis will produce Lawrence with McCarten’s Muse of Fire Productions. Principal photography is planned for January to March 2026, in Jordan and the UK. Emmerich said he would “probably” head to Rome’s Cinecittà studios for interior scenes.

Emmerich previously shot the first season of sword and sandals epic drama Those About To Die for Peacock and Amazon Prime Video at the Italian studio.

He is now working on the second season of Those About To Die which will be a prequel written by John Orloff. Cast including Anthony Hopkins, Iwan Rheon, Tom Hughes, Jojo Macari, Sara Martins and Moe Hashim are expected to return.

Centropolis is producing with Germany’s High End Productions, a joint venture between Herbert G. Kloiber and Constantin Television, Harald Kloser’s Street Entertainment, Gianni Nunnari’s Hollywood Gang, and AGC Television. Amazon Prime Video holds all rights outside of the US.

Emmerich will direct three episodes and German filmmaker Marco Kreuzpaintner will direct a further third, with another director likely to be brought in.