Denmark-based firm LevelK has boarded international sales rights on Aaron Rookus’ Idyllic ahead of its world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR).

Idyllic will debut in the Big Screen Competition at IFFR on Saturday, January 1. The film depicts three generations of a Dutch family as they question their lives and relationships.

It is Dutch director Aaron Rookus’ second feature, after 2023 IFFR title Goodbye Stranger.

Idyllic is produced by Maarten van der Ven and Layla Meijman for the Netherlands’ Studio Ruba, in co-production with Xavier Rombaut of Belgium’s Polar Bear, Ivo Felt of Estonia’s Allfilm and Dutch broadcaster BNNVARA. Paradiso Filmed Entertainment holds Benelux distribution rights.

Hadewych Minis, Eelco Smits, Beppie Melissen and Nabil Mallat lead the cast.

“It’s a bold, layered drama that explores life’s complexities - love, death - and the search for meaning with a sharp, satirical edge,” said LevelK CEO Tine Klint.

“We were captivated by Aaron Rookus’s exploration of how different generations reflect on their life choices and the powerful idea that, in the end, we must all embrace our suffering and confront the loneliness and awkwardness that often accompany it, while learning to make a connection to someone or something that’s right in front of us,” said a statement from producers Meijman and van der Ven.

The film received support from the Netherlands Film Fund, the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, the Belgian Tax Shelter, the Estonian Film Institute and Creative Europe Media.

Studio Ruba recently produced Mahdi Fleifel’s Cannes 2024 Directors’ Fortnight title To A Land Unknown, and has Amira Duynhouwer’s debut Sugar and Ena Sendijarevic’s The Possessed coming soon.