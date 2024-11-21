TrustNordisk has acquired world sales rights on Jeppe Ronde’s Acts Of Love, ahead of its world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR, January 30-February 9 2025).

The film will have its world debut in IFFR’s Harbour section, with the line-up announced earlier today.

Written by Ronde and Christopher Grondahl, Acts Of Love follows a woman living in a New Age Christian community, whose sheltered life starts to unravel when her younger brother’s arrival stirs up memories of their troubled past.

Danish actress and former ballet dancer Cecilie Lassen leads the cast, alongside Jonas Holst Schmidt and Ann Eleonora Jorgensen.

The film is produced by Julie Friis Walenciak and Siri Boge Dynesen for Denmark’s Paloma Productions. Backers include the Danish Film Institute and West Danish Film Fund, in collaboration with DR, Scandinavian Film Distribution and Filmbazar. It is set for a Danish release on September 11, 2025.

Acts Of Love has been through prestigious works-in-progress showcases at Haugesund and Les Arcs Film Festival.

It is Danish director Ronde’s fifth feature, and second fiction feature after 2015’s Bridgend starring Josh O’Connor.

“I want to tell a story about how dysfunctional family patterns can ruin childhood innocence and lead to adult guilt and shame,” said Ronde. “I want to look at whether faith could be a way to embrace such guilt and shame and furthermore explore the nature of the love we seek in order to survive.”

TrustNordisk managing director Susan Wendt said the film “features powerful performances and a carefully crafted narrative that highlights both the beauty and fragility of love in all its forms.”