Dark Sky Films has picked up North American distribution rights to psychological horror thriller Tenement, which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in the Big Screen competition and is playing at Sitges Film Festival in the Panorama section this week.

The debut feature from Cambodian writer-directors Inrasothythep Neth and Sokyou Chea is about a Japanese-Cambodian manga artist who reconnects with her distant family as past horrors haunt her in an old tenement building. It is produced by Westec Media and Kongchak Pictures.

Matteo Lovadina’s Paris-based Reel Suspects has also sold the genre-bending film to Alfa Pictures in Spain, VOD Factory in France, Kinologistika in Russia and CIS, Joinstar in Taiwan, Crystalsky Entertainment in the Philippines, and EST N8 Studios for Vietnam and Myanmar.

Greg Newman, executive VP of Dark Sky Films calls the film is “a chilling supernatural horror from the underrepresented world of Cambodian cinema.” He adds: “Tenement expertly weaves contemporary horror with glimpses the country’s turbulent political past.”