Tamara Tatishvili has been appointed as head of International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)’s global film fund, the Hubert Bals Fund.

A strategy consultant, producer and programmer, Tatishvili is a former director of the Georgian National Film Center and is currently head of studies at Medici, a training and exchange forum for decision makers of international public film funds.

She will take up the position heading the Hubert Bals Fund following the departure of its previous head, Bianca Taal. Taal took over last year following a major restructure at the IFFR.

Also in the HBF team are manager Jeske van der Slikke who will shortly be taking maternity leave and coordinator Ayumi Filippone, who takes over until March 2024 in Van der Slikke’s absence.

Tatishvili said: “I’m thrilled to start a new chapter in my career, building on the HBF’s long-standing legacy of championing global storytellers who boldly push cinematic boundaries within challenging contexts and environments. Throughout my career, I’ve seen first-hand the profound impact of strategic funding in regions with limited resources and restricted creative freedoms. I’m looking forward to ensuring HBF continues to amplify the voices of filmmakers whilst sharpening its focus on supporting inclusive narratives that can captivate and provoke.”

The HBF supports projects by filmmakers from countries where local film funding and infrastructure is lacking or restrictive.

Supported titles include Lila Avilés’ Tótem, Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu’s Tiger Stripes, Indian filmmaker Saurav Rai’s Guras, and Georgian filmmaker Elene Naveriani’s Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry. Another HBF title, Mongolian filmmaker Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir’s feature debut City Of Wind, recently had its world premiere in Venice’s Orizzonti competition.

Vanja Kaludjercic, IFFR’s festival director, said: “With her exceptional business acumen and visionary thinking, we are confident she is the perfect choice to lead the HBF into a promising future. Her expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in strengthening the HBF’s position and driving its development in the years ahead.”